OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 4,800 First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

FMB stock opened at $50.93 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $52.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.26.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

