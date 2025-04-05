OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes Position in SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MBND)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MBND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 29,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 1.65% of SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Separately, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $110,000.
SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $28.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.64.
SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF
The SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (MBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to invest in US municipal bonds with varying credit quality. The portfolio targets a weighted average maturity of 5-12 years. MBND was launched on Feb 3, 2021 and is managed by State Street.
