OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $724,000 Position in YieldMax PLTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PLTY)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in YieldMax PLTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PLTY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

YieldMax PLTR Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Down 11.8 %

Shares of PLTY opened at $50.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.56. YieldMax PLTR Option Income Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $48.74 and a 1 year high of $95.08.

YieldMax PLTR Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax PLTR Option Income Strategy ETF (PLTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys PLTY was launched on Oct 7, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

