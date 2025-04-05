OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 17,234 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February (BATS:DFEB)

OLD Mission Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February (BATS:DFEB – Free Report) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,234 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.24% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period.

The firm has a market cap of $282.68 million, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.54. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February has a 1 year low of $37.93 and a 1 year high of $43.68.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February (DFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

