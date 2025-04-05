OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $689,000 Stock Holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:JUNW)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lessened its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:JUNW – Free Report) by 51.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,324 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 2.87% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF by 58.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 37,743 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,818,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,035,000. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $717,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.42 million, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.13 and its 200 day moving average is $29.98. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF has a one year low of $27.74 and a one year high of $30.66.

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (JUNW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options and collateral.

