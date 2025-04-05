OLD Mission Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL – Free Report) by 57.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,086 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 141,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $418,000. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $341,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000.

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF Price Performance

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.65 million, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.90. Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $40.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.66.

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF Announces Dividend

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.5272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

The Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (QDPL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund tracks an index based on the stocks in the S&P 500 Index, long S&P Dividend futures and 3-year Treasurys. The objective is to provide 400% of the ordinary yield of the S&P 500 Index in exchange for reduced participation in the price performance.

