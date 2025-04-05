OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JJSF. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in J&J Snack Foods by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J&J Snack Foods Price Performance

JJSF opened at $134.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 0.48. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12 month low of $116.60 and a 12 month high of $180.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.23.

J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.29). J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 71.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JJSF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen novelties, churros, handheld products, and baked goods.

