OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires 1,631 Shares of VanEck Green Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:RNEW)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Green Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:RNEW – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 43.77% of VanEck Green Infrastructure ETF worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

VanEck Green Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RNEW opened at $22.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 million, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.32 and its 200 day moving average is $24.96. VanEck Green Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $21.79 and a 52 week high of $26.63.

VanEck Green Infrastructure ETF Profile

The VanEck Green Infrastructure ETF (RNEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is passively managed to provide exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks that are focused on seven sub-themes tied to sustainable infrastructure trends. Holdings are selected and weighted based on modified market capitalization.

