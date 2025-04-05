OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires 1,631 Shares of VanEck Green Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:RNEW)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Green Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:RNEW – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 43.77% of VanEck Green Infrastructure ETF worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
VanEck Green Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 5.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RNEW opened at $22.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 million, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.32 and its 200 day moving average is $24.96. VanEck Green Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $21.79 and a 52 week high of $26.63.
VanEck Green Infrastructure ETF Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck Green Infrastructure ETF
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Green Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:RNEW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Green Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Green Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.