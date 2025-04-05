OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires 11,670 Shares of Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF (BATS:JULQ)

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF (BATS:JULQ – Free Report) by 58.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,670 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 9.01% of Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.08. Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF has a twelve month low of $24.45 and a twelve month high of $25.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.03.

Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.3081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

About Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF

The Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – July (JULQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys JULQ was launched on Jul 3, 2023 and is managed by Innovator.

