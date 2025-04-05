Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 959 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Oarsman Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.7% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 35,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 530,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,393,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,262,000 after buying an additional 63,687 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1,397.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 16,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 15,363 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Pfizer by 32.1% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 369,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,702,000 after acquiring an additional 89,835 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFE. UBS Group cut their target price on Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 19,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,684.55. The trade was a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $22.99 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.