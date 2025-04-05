Oarsman Capital Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Oarsman Capital Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,248,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,051,000 after purchasing an additional 93,776 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,134.8% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 147,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,928,000 after buying an additional 135,289 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,635,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 72,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,840,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $113.05 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $110.69 and a 1-year high of $152.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.40.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.2502 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

