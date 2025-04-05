Oarsman Capital Inc. Buys 61,871 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 101.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,871 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. owned about 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 25,995 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 62,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 30,676 shares during the period. Martin Worley Group acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,696,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $23.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.06. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $24.15.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

