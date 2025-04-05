O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 232,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Hello Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOMO. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hello Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Hello Group by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hello Group by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 14,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hello Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hello Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 50.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOMO stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.12. Hello Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $8.38. The company has a market capitalization of $846.21 million, a PE ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 4.18%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MOMO. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Hello Group in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Hello Group from $5.90 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hello Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

