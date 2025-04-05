O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 121.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,197 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 714.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Cinemark by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 198.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000.

NYSE:CNK opened at $24.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.27. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 2.41.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). Cinemark had a return on equity of 65.83% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.76%.

In other Cinemark news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 9,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $246,213.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,178. The trade was a 5.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNK. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cinemark from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Cinemark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.70.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

