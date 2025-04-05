O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 4,286 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,386,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth $33,103,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,670,000. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 648.5% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 496,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,879,000 after acquiring an additional 430,252 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,412,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,300,000 after purchasing an additional 387,729 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $153,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $916,872.60. This represents a 14.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FNF. Barclays lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Fidelity National Financial from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $70.40.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $60.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.24. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $46.85 and a one year high of $66.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 43.01%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

