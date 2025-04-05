O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,202 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Comerica by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comerica alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens lowered shares of Comerica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Comerica from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Comerica from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Comerica in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.95.

Comerica Stock Down 3.4 %

CMA stock opened at $51.48 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $45.32 and a 52 week high of $73.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.23.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.05). Comerica had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 13.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.57%.

About Comerica

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.