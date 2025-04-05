Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on May 1st

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years.

NYSE NXP opened at $14.17 on Friday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1-year low of $13.79 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.77.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

