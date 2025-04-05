Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 15th

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

JMM opened at $6.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.13. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

