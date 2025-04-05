Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 15th

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Price Performance
JMM opened at $6.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.13. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47.
