Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NPCT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on May 1st

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NYSE:NPCT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.119 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NPCT opened at $10.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.03. Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $11.97.

