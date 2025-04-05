Notis McConarty Edward Sells 529 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Notis McConarty Edward cut its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation makes up about 2.5% of Notis McConarty Edward’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 249,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,196,000 after acquiring an additional 11,066 shares during the last quarter. Kidder Stephen W lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 29,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,455,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Broderick Brian C lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 45,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniting Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $227.25 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.48 and a 12 month high of $308.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $274.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.24. The firm has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 30.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on ROK shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stephens raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.42.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.14, for a total value of $145,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,716.70. The trade was a 20.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $245,874.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,198 shares in the company, valued at $329,114.56. This represents a 42.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,298. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

