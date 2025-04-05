Notis McConarty Edward Invests $307,000 in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Notis McConarty Edward purchased a new stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,755 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Puzo Michael J raised its stake in shares of Relx by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 9,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Relx by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 33,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Relx by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Relx in the 4th quarter valued at $2,369,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the 4th quarter valued at $614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Relx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RELX shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Relx in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Relx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Relx presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Relx Price Performance

Shares of RELX opened at $48.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $89.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.91. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $51.99.

Relx Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.5586 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23. Relx’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Relx Company Profile

(Free Report)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.