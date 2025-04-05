Notis McConarty Edward Has $909,000 Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Notis McConarty Edward trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.6% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 15.1% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.94.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $94.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.23 and a fifty-two week high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.36%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

