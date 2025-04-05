Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 3,372,065 Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,372,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,016,000. Norges Bank owned 0.76% of Dun & Bradstreet at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 7,875.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 31,894 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 9.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,227,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,167,000 after purchasing an additional 468,027 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,075,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,785,000 after buying an additional 99,795 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,657,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,655,000 after buying an additional 141,054 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $12.95.

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $631.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.04 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently -333.33%.

In related news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $22,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,109,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,905,699.56. The trade was a 23.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on DNB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $12.80 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.15 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors.

