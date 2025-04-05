Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Takes $228,000 Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rangeley Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $464,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $837,000. WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 29,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 322.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

IBIT stock opened at $47.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.18. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $61.75.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.