Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Takes $228,000 Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rangeley Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $464,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $837,000. WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 29,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 322.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000.
iShares Bitcoin Trust Price Performance
IBIT stock opened at $47.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.18. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $61.75.
iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile
The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.
