Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6,800.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $92.74 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $88.76 and a one year high of $170.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $82.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.02%.

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $634,841,604.16. This trade represents a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $214.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. HSBC lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

