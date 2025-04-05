Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,689 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 10,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 13,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

VWO stock opened at $42.13 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $49.57. The company has a market capitalization of $108.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.73.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.0468 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

