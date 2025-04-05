Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in J&J Snack Foods by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get J&J Snack Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JJSF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on J&J Snack Foods from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Performance

Shares of JJSF opened at $134.10 on Friday. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $116.60 and a fifty-two week high of $180.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.03 and a 200 day moving average of $152.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 0.48.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.29). J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 5.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.89%.

J&J Snack Foods Profile

(Free Report)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen novelties, churros, handheld products, and baked goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.