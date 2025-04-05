Nextnrg (NXXT) and The Competition Head to Head Survey

Volatility & Risk

Nextnrg has a beta of -0.58, meaning that its share price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nextnrg’s rivals have a beta of 1.24, meaning that their average share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nextnrg and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextnrg -62.85% N/A -295.04% Nextnrg Competitors -4.84% -26.44% 0.42%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nextnrg and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nextnrg $27.77 million -$10.47 million -0.37 Nextnrg Competitors $9.27 billion $203.76 million 17.40

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nextnrg’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Nextnrg. Nextnrg is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

10.6% of Nextnrg shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are held by institutional investors. 81.7% of Nextnrg shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nextnrg rivals beat Nextnrg on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About Nextnrg

NextNRG, Inc. engages in the provision of fuel delivery services. Its app-based interface provides customers with the ability to select the time and location of their fueling. It offers diesel, red diesel, and REC-90. The company was founded by Michael D. Farkas on March 28, 2019 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

