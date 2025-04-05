NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 67.18 ($0.87) and traded as high as GBX 69.30 ($0.89). NextEnergy Solar Fund shares last traded at GBX 66.70 ($0.86), with a volume of 4,485,641 shares.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 67.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 70.18. The company has a quick ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 25.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.68. The firm has a market cap of £387.72 million, a PE ratio of -28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.29.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Company Profile

NextEnergy Solar Fund is a specialist solar energy and energy storage investment company that is listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange and is a FTSE 250 constituent.

NextEnergy Solar Fund’s investment objective is to provide ordinary shareholders with attractive risk-adjusted returns, principally in the form of regular dividends, by investing in a diversified portfolio of utility-scale solar energy and energy storage infrastructure assets.

Featured Stories

