New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Acquires 389 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 82.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth $35,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KDP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of KDP opened at $33.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $38.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 7,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $251,149.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 74,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,637.79. This represents a 8.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $417,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,791,252.58. This trade represents a 6.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,409,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,709,930. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Featured Stories

