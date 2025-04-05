Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Sold by Dempze Nancy E

Dempze Nancy E cut its stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,572 shares during the quarter. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nestlé during the fourth quarter valued at $386,000. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NSRGY stock opened at $100.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.71 and a 200-day moving average of $91.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Nestlé S.A. has a 12 month low of $80.11 and a 12 month high of $110.46.
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.
