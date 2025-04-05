Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.45, but opened at $21.60. Nebius Group shares last traded at $22.96, with a volume of 3,207,372 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NBIS. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. DA Davidson started coverage on Nebius Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Nebius Group Stock Down 6.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nebius Group

The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -35.60 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.32.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nebius Group stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 343,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Nebius Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

