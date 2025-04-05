National Bank of Canada FI Purchases New Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 132,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,289,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.16% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6,349.4% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,215,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,170 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 156.7% in the 4th quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,261,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,905,000 after purchasing an additional 770,017 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 459,144.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 578,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,212,000 after purchasing an additional 578,522 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,239,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,443,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $102.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.35. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.53 and a 1-year high of $103.61.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

