National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stock Holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 260,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,668 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.07% of GFL Environmental worth $11,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 60.6% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. SRH Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 350.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GFL. UBS Group increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GFL Environmental has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

GFL Environmental Stock Down 7.0 %

GFL stock opened at $44.76 on Friday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $49.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.15 and its 200 day moving average is $44.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of -33.65 and a beta of 1.09.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

GFL Environmental Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0154 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.23%.

GFL Environmental Profile

(Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.