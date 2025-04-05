National Bank of Canada FI Has $15.20 Million Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 3,207.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,438,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,394,658 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.06% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $15,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 42,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di purchased 17,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $197,917.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,824.12. This represents a 12.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.96.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 11.9 %

WBD opened at $8.07 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $12.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of -1.76, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.16 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

