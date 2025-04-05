National Bank of Canada FI Has $11.96 Million Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,373 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 99,055 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.06% of Citizens Financial Group worth $11,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,826,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,060,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,144 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,570,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,547,000 after buying an additional 2,298,040 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,431,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,974,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,781,000 after buying an additional 805,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,543,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,051,000 after buying an additional 839,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $34.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.05. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $49.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.81.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 6.75%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.