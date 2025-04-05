National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $10,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 14,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $145.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.91. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $145.48 and a 52-week high of $176.83. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $1.0536 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

