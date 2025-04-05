National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,490 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.31% of Brookfield Renewable worth $12,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BEPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Down 9.4 %

NYSE:BEPC opened at $25.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.21. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $21.35 and a 1-year high of $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.27. Brookfield Renewable had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.15%.

Brookfield Renewable Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.373 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is currently -167.42%.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

