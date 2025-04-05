Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Down 16.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) traded down 16.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.08 and last traded at $0.09. 27,116,451 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 467% from the average session volume of 4,786,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Mullen Automotive Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.73.

Get Mullen Automotive alerts:

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($661.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mullen Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,736.27% and a negative net margin of 12,717.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mullen Automotive

Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive

In other Mullen Automotive news, Director John Kevin Andersen sold 174,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total value of $158,795.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8.19. The trade was a 99.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mary Winter sold 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $124,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 241,216 shares of company stock valued at $302,766. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.34% of Mullen Automotive as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.