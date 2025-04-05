Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Down 16.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) traded down 16.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.08 and last traded at $0.09. 27,116,451 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 467% from the average session volume of 4,786,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
Mullen Automotive Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.73.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($661.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mullen Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,736.27% and a negative net margin of 12,717.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling at Mullen Automotive
Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.34% of Mullen Automotive as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.
Mullen Automotive Company Profile
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mullen Automotive
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Conagra Stock Could Thrive as Tariffs Hit Other Sectors
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Grocery Costs and Tariffs Now Top of Mind in Everyday Conversations, New Survey Finds
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Spotify Stock Eyes Double-Digit Upside—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.