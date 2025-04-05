Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Invests $203,000 in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 822 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APPF. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in AppFolio in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AppFolio by 1,485.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APPF opened at $216.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 0.86. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.01 and a 12 month high of $274.56.

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.34). AppFolio had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 25.69%. Equities analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APPF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of AppFolio from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $253.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AppFolio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.29.

In other AppFolio news, Director Alexander Wolf bought 9,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $214.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,078,931.18. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,977.06. This represents a -150.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 3,501 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total transaction of $760,662.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,212,440.48. This trade represents a 4.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

