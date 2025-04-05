MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Dev Ittycheria Sells 18,512 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 18,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $3,207,389.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,597,930.48. The trade was a 6.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dev Ittycheria also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MongoDB alerts:

On Wednesday, February 26th, Dev Ittycheria sold 8,335 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.48, for a total value of $2,229,445.80.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Dev Ittycheria sold 8,335 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $2,333,716.65.

On Friday, January 17th, Dev Ittycheria sold 8,335 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.86, for a total value of $2,124,258.10.

MongoDB Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of MDB traded down $8.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,888,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,640. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.08. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.67 and a 12 month high of $387.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.35 and a beta of 1.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $548.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.65 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank raised its position in MongoDB by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $344.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $385.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on MongoDB from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, China Renaissance initiated coverage on MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $351.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.84.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MDB

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.