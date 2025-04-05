Mobius Investment Trust (LON:MMIT) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Mobius Investment Trust plc (LON:MMIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 124.50 ($1.61) and last traded at GBX 124.50 ($1.61), with a volume of 145303 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 128.50 ($1.66).
Mobius Investment Trust Stock Down 3.6 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 138.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 139.90. The stock has a market cap of £139.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.74.
Mobius Investment Trust (LON:MMIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported GBX 1.91 ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Mobius Investment Trust had a net margin of 81.04% and a return on equity of 10.49%.
Mobius Investment Trust Increases Dividend
Mobius Investment Trust Company Profile
Mobius Investment Trust plc (“MMIT”) is a closed-ended investment company listed on London Stock Exchange (LSE: MMIT).
MMIT provides investors with access to a high conviction portfolio of 20-30 small to mid-cap companies, across emerging and frontier markets.
The London listed investment trust will be managed by Mobius Capital Partners LLP (“MCP”), an investment manager launched in May 2018 by Mark Mobius, Carlos Hardenberg and Greg Konieczny.
