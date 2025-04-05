Mizuho Bank Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Mizuho Bank Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 64.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $689,272,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,801,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,556,683,000 after buying an additional 516,437 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 79,679.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 371,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,943,000 after buying an additional 371,306 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 429.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 417,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,103,000 after buying an additional 338,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 642,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,546,000 after acquiring an additional 208,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.29, for a total transaction of $3,241,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at $7,576,486.67. This represents a 29.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.12, for a total value of $523,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,200. The trade was a 9.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,263,989. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of AMP stock opened at $421.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $515.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $523.50. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.74 and a 12 month high of $582.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 69.35%. Analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $580.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $514.89.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

