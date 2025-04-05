Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) Trading Down 6% – Should You Sell?

Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI – Get Free Report) shares fell 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.32. 1,124,843 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 268% from the average session volume of 305,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Minera Alamos Trading Down 6.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$148.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.37.

About Minera Alamos

Minera Alamos Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Santana project consists of 9 mining claims covering an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; the Cerro de Oro project that includes an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and the La Fortuna project covering an area of approximately 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico, as well as the Los Verdes property located in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

