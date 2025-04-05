Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Given Neutral Rating at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MSEX. Baird R W upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Middlesex Water in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Shares of MSEX stock opened at $63.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.65. Middlesex Water has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $70.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.79.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $47.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.06%.

In related news, Director Dennis W. Doll sold 4,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $244,223.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,129,325.60. This represents a 7.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Middlesex Water by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 771.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Middlesex Water by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 20,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

