Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Trading Up 4.8% – Should You Buy?

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.84 and last traded at $1.86. 3,865,928 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 11,405,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.
Microvast Trading Down 1.6 %
The company has a market capitalization of $579.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.20.
Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $113.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.50 million. Microvast had a negative return on equity of 22.10% and a negative net margin of 30.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Microvast Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microvast
Microvast Company Profile
Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Microvast
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Cintas Ends UniFirst Talks—What’s Next for UNF Stock?
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 3 Reasons Wall Street Is Backing Braze Stock Right Now
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/31 – 04/04
Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.