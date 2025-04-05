Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Trading Up 4.8% – Should You Buy?

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.84 and last traded at $1.86. 3,865,928 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 11,405,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

Microvast Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $579.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.20.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $113.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.50 million. Microvast had a negative return on equity of 22.10% and a negative net margin of 30.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Microvast Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microvast

Microvast Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MVST. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Microvast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Microvast during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Microvast in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microvast during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. 20.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

