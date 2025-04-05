MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO) Trading Up 2% – What’s Next?

Shares of MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO – Get Free Report) traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $72.40 and last traded at $71.31. 14,036 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 22,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.89.
MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.21 and a 200 day moving average of $84.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.25 million, a P/E ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 2.49.
About MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETNs (FNGO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund provides 2x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies. The index is highly concentrated and equally weighted. FNGO was launched on Aug 6, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.