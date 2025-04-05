MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO) Trading Up 2% – What’s Next?

Shares of MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO – Get Free Report) traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $72.40 and last traded at $71.31. 14,036 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 22,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.89.

MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.21 and a 200 day moving average of $84.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.25 million, a P/E ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 2.49.

About MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETNs (FNGO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund provides 2x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies. The index is highly concentrated and equally weighted. FNGO was launched on Aug 6, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

