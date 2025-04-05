Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) & SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) Head-To-Head Contrast

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) and Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares SOPHiA GENETICS and Mesoblast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOPHiA GENETICS -110.71% -55.06% -38.33% Mesoblast N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SOPHiA GENETICS and Mesoblast”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOPHiA GENETICS $65.17 million 2.82 -$78.98 million ($0.95) -2.91 Mesoblast $5.67 million 236.85 -$87.96 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

SOPHiA GENETICS has higher revenue and earnings than Mesoblast.

This is a summary of current recommendations for SOPHiA GENETICS and Mesoblast, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOPHiA GENETICS 0 1 3 0 2.75 Mesoblast 0 1 2 1 3.00

SOPHiA GENETICS presently has a consensus price target of $6.80, indicating a potential upside of 146.38%. Mesoblast has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 70.29%. Given SOPHiA GENETICS’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SOPHiA GENETICS is more favorable than Mesoblast.

Volatility & Risk

SOPHiA GENETICS has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mesoblast has a beta of 3.48, indicating that its share price is 248% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.6% of SOPHiA GENETICS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Mesoblast shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of SOPHiA GENETICS shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of Mesoblast shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mesoblast beats SOPHiA GENETICS on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SOPHiA GENETICS



SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharmaceutical companies through its own sales force as well as distributors and industry collaborators in Switzerland, France, Italy, rest of Europe, North America, the United States, Latin America, and the Asia-pacific. SOPHiA GENETICS SA was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

About Mesoblast



Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells. The company offers Remestemcel-L that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic inflammatory diseases, including steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease, acute respiratory distress syndrome, and biologic refractory inflammatory bowel disease; and Remestemcel-L, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat chronic heart failure and chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease. It is also developing MPC-300-IV to treat biologic refractory rheumatoid arthritis diabetic nephropathy; and MPC-25-IC for the treatment or prevention of acute myocardial infarction. It has strategic partnerships with Tasly Pharmaceutical Group to offer MPC-150-IM for heart failure and MPC-25-IC for heart attacks in China; JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. to treat wound healing in patients with epidermolysis bullosa; and Grünenthal to develops and commercializes cell therapy for the treatment of chronic low back pain. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

