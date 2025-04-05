Meridian Mining UK Societas (TSE:MNO) Trading Down 1.7% – Should You Sell?

Meridian Mining UK Societas (TSE:MNO – Get Free Report) dropped 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.59. Approximately 496,819 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 370,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

Meridian Mining UK Societas Stock Down 8.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.52. The stock has a market cap of C$110.84 million, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 2.00.

Meridian Mining UK Societas Company Profile

Meridian Mining UK Societas along with its subsidiaries engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining activities in Brazil. It focuses on exploring and developing the Espigao manganese project, the Ariquemes tin JV area, and adjacent areas in the state of Rondonia. It also undertakes the Cabacal Project, Mato Grosso.

