Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a 3.8% increase from Medalist Diversified REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Medalist Diversified REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 40.3% per year over the last three years.

Medalist Diversified REIT Stock Performance

Shares of MDRR stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 million, a P/E ratio of -57.50 and a beta of 0.30. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns.

